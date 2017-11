A former teacher at the Montessori School of Raleigh is charged with statutory rape and sex offense with a student.Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, is in the Wake County jail.According to a bio on the school's website which has since been taken down, Smith taught at the school for 12 years and was the math director at the middle and upper school.The alleged offenses happened between August of 2011 and June of 2012.