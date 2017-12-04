Former Raleigh teacher faces new child exploitation charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Nicholas Smith is facing more charges involving exploitation of minors.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Nicholas Smith gave a quick nod to his attorney as he walked into a Wake County courtroom for the second time in two months. The 36-year-old former teacher at Montessori School of Raleigh faced a judge on another round of charges.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Smith is now accused of taking several sexually explicit pictures of his students. Police said the images - taken in 2011 and 2012 - were found on his computer.

The victims were 14 and 15 at the time. The girls were either fully or partially nude.



An ABC11 crew went to the school's Lead Mine Road location to see whether the administration would speak about the new allegations.

The school issued this statement:

"It is devastating to learn that one of our teachers has been charged with such serious crimes. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. The Montessori School of Raleigh remains committed to protecting and supporting our students during this difficult time."

According to a bio on the school's website which has since been taken down, Smith taught at the school for 12 years and was the math director at the middle and upper school.

In November, Smith was charged with statutory rape and sex offense with a student.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
exploitationsex abuse against childrenteacher arrestedraleigh newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty officer arrested for DWI in Johnston County
Raleigh man finds fecal matter, condoms in Airbnb rental
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump travel ban
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death faces judge, bond at 1M
2 Triangle cities are ranked safest in the state
Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose
Man wanted for robbing several Fayetteville businesses
NC man embezzles more than $146K from Catholic parish
Show More
Woman says man on bike grabbed her butt on Durham trail
Kinston man arrested, accused of murdering teen
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
Triangle families seeking help to stop deportation
Man injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex
More News
Top Video
Man injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Triangle families seeking help to stop deportation
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
Body of missing 4 year-old girl found in pond
More Video