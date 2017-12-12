  • Programming Alert: Wheel of Fortune to air on Digital 11.2 tonight

4 indicted in relation to missing money from Wake County Register of Deeds office

Laura M. Riddick (official photo)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Four people, including the former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick, have been indicted for allegedly stealing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office.

Originally, the hundreds of thousands of dollars in question were thought to have gone missing over a two-year period; however, records now indicate that the incidents date back to 2010.

READ MORE: Records detail missing money from Wake County Register of Deeds office

According to records released Tuesday, Riddick was indicted on six counts of embezzlement.

From 2010 to 2016, she is accused of embezzling more than $926,600 dollars.

Troy Ellis, who is said to be Riddick's courier, is accused of taking $50,000 in 2015.

Veronica Gearon, the former Wake County Register of Deeds recording supervisor who has been indicted on six counts of embezzling, is said to have taken more than $80,000 since 2011.

Murray Parker, indicted on three counts, is accused of stealing more than $74,000 dollars since 2010.

Read full indictment records

In 2016, Riddick stepped down from the position, citing health reasons.

At the time, County Manager Jim Hartmann stressed her departure was not related to the investigation, but public records are placing Riddick at the center of cash management discrepancies within her office dating back several years.

So far, records show more than $1,130,000 in county funds went missing.
