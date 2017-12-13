Former Wake County Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities after being indicted for allegedly stealing money

Laura Riddick (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

The former Wake County Register of Deeds turned herself in to authorities Wednesday morning after being indicted for allegedly stealing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office.

Laura Riddick was booked on six counts of Embezzlement by a Public Official.

She appeared before a magistrate at the Wake County Detention Center Wednesday morning and was released on a $700,000 secured bond set by Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt.

Riddick was also ordered to surrender her passport to Wake Clerk of Court.

She is one of four people indicted for allegedly stealing from the Wake County Register of Deeds office.
Originally, the hundreds of thousands of dollars in question were thought to have gone missing over a two-year period; however, records now indicate that the incidents date back to 2010.

According to records released Tuesday, Riddick was indicted on six counts of embezzlement.

From 2010 to 2016, she is accused of embezzling more than $926,600 dollars.

Troy Ellis, who is said to be Riddick's courier, is accused of taking $50,000 in 2015.

Veronica Gearon, the former Wake County Register of Deeds recording supervisor who has been indicted on six counts of embezzling, is said to have taken more than $80,000 since 2011.

Murray Parker, indicted on three counts, is accused of stealing more than $74,000 dollars since 2010.
Wake County District Attorney, Lorrin Freeman, said Riddick is the one who could serve jail time.

In 2016, Riddick stepped down from the position, citing health reasons.

At the time, County Manager Jim Hartmann stressed her departure was not related to the investigation, but public records are placing Riddick at the center of cash management discrepancies within her office dating back several years.

So far, records show more than $1,130,000 in county funds went missing.
