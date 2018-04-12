FORSCOM at Fort Bragg evacuated after threat

Fort Bragg (Photo by Lou Guilette)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
FORSCOM was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a threat.

The United States Army Forces Command received notice to evacuate the building at 1:10 p.m.

Eight-hundred people were in the building at the time.

Everyone was moved to a secure location.

Fort Bragg and law enforcement officials are sweeping the building.

FORSCOM, headquartered at Fort Bragg, is the largest United States Army command and provider of expeditionary, regionally engaged, campaign-capable land forces to combatant commanders.
