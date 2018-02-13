Fort Bragg paratrooper charged in 2013 Texas rape, abduction

Levi Goss

HOUSTON (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg paratrooper from Texas has been charged in a 2013 sexual assault near Houston in which the naked victim walked to a movie theater for help.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that DNA evidence led to the North Carolina arrest of Pvt. 1st Class Levi Austin Goss of Port Neches. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping.

A 16-year-old girl was walking in Cypress when she was grabbed by a masked man, dragged to a field, raped and left for dead.

Investigators say the February 2013 attack happened three years before Goss, now 24, joined the Army. Fort Bragg is cooperating in the investigation.

"Private First Class Levi Goss, an All American Paratrooper, is in civilian confinement," said Master Sgt. Jose Colon. "He is under investigation by civilian law enforcement for an allegation that may predate his military service. We are cooperating with civilian law enforcement in this matter."

On Monday, Goss waived extradition from Fayetteville, North Carolina. Online records did not list an attorney representing him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fort braggfort bragg newscrimerapeabductionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ABC11 visits five Raleigh stores to compare the price of a dozen roses
Lawmakers pass class-size bill, leave it on Cooper's desk
Raleigh officer's hug for homeless child touches hearts
5 healthy hacks for a romantic Valentine's Day
Man arrested in 2014 Fayetteville murder case
Franklin Co. woman gives birth to premature baby after hit-and-run
Durham police ID man killed during motorcycle crash on NC 55
Sanford man shot during road rage incident; suspect arrested
Show More
High Point University poll: Gov. Cooper with higher approval rating than Trump
Police use 'amateurish' sketch to help identify robbery suspect
Knightdale teen stabbed in the head after 'heated argument'
NC school pulls worksheet asking students to circle 'fat' child
2 Kinston teens accused of killing pets, burning car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Duke at UNC
Planning the perfect 'Galentine's Day' party
PHOTOS: Residents near Duke complain about party house
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
More Photos