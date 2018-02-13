Fort Bragg paratrooper charged in 2013 Texas rape, abduction

A Fort Bragg paratrooper from Texas has been charged in a 2013 sexual assault near Houston in which the naked victim walked to a movie theater for help.The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that DNA evidence led to the North Carolina arrest of Pvt. 1st Class Levi Austin Goss of Port Neches. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping.A 16-year-old girl was walking in Cypress when she was grabbed by a masked man, dragged to a field, raped and left for dead.Investigators say the February 2013 attack happened three years before Goss, now 24, joined the Army. Fort Bragg is cooperating in the investigation."Private First Class Levi Goss, an All American Paratrooper, is in civilian confinement," said Master Sgt. Jose Colon. "He is under investigation by civilian law enforcement for an allegation that may predate his military service. We are cooperating with civilian law enforcement in this matter."On Monday, Goss waived extradition from Fayetteville, North Carolina. Online records did not list an attorney representing him.