Fort Bragg soldier killed in Somalia

Fort Bragg solider killed in Somalia attack (WTVD)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Saturday, the Department of Defense announced the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Octave Shield.

Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad, 26, of Chandler, Arizona, died June 8, in Somalia of injuries sustained from enemy fire according to US Army Special Operations Command officials. The incident is under investigation.
US military service member killed in Somalia attack
Four other U.S. service members wounded in attack

Conrad was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Conrad also was deployed twice to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012-2013 for nine months and four months in 2014.

He has posthumously been awarded Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal.
