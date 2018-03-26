FORT BRAGG NEWS

Fort Bragg soldier reported missing

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a Fort Bragg soldier was reported missing and his car was found at a Fayetteville Walmart over the weekend.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities are looking for Carl Seeman.

Fayetteville police say the missing persons report was filed Sunday by another soldier who had last spoken with Seeman on Saturday.

Seeman's phone was found inside his car at the Walmart on Gillespie Street.

According to Fort Bragg officials, Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd airborne division. He has been in the Army since 2011 and with the 82nd airborne division since December of 2015.
