Fort Bragg soldier dies in altercation with another soldier

EMBED </>More Videos

An altercation between two soldiers led to the death of one, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
An altercation in Fayetteville between two soldiers on Wednesday evening resulted in the death of one of the soldiers involved, Fort Bragg officials said Thursday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Mark Danial Leshikar, of Fayetteville.

The shooting happened late Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Anhinga Court in the Brookshire Subdivision.
No charges have been filed in this case.

The victim's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Raleigh for an autopsy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
soldier killedfayetteville newsfort bragg newsFort BraggFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Top Stories
Troubleshooter: Restaurant owner gets $70K back in overcharged electric bills
Judge sets $100K bond for mother arrested for allegedly giving baby marijuana
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
H.R. McMaster out as national security adviser, President Trump announces
Durham man arrested on child porn charges
I-Team: Judge orders owners of Woodlake Dam to pay $161M after lawsuit
Possible person of interest named in death of Garner mom
Show More
Apex sees string of car break-ins
Durham police: 17-year-old's death ruled case of self-defense
Durham Police seek orange-masked suspect in BB&T robbery
Nothing found after evacuation of NC State building
Duke begins practice in Omaha, awaits Orange
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, March 22, 2018
Restaurant's hilarious poster seeks return of stolen sock monkey
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
More Video