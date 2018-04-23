Fourth person charged in Halifax County quadruple murder

James Whitley and Peggy Whitley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2333220" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Halifax County authorities identify quadruple murder victims, reward being offered

Another person has been charged in connection with an August quadruple murder in the Glenview community of Halifax County, near Enfield.Dontayvious Devonte Cotton, aka "Moochie", was indicted Monday on four charges of murder, one charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one charge of burglary.The 24-year-old is being held without bond.He was already in custody at the Halifax County Jail on unrelated charges.in connection with the quadruple homicide.Last October, investigators arrested, 25, of Enfield, and charged him with four counts of murder.The four are accused of killing 88-year-old James Harris, 72-year-old Janice Harris, 76-year-old James Whitley and 67-year-old Peggy Jo Whitley.Theyas they played cards around a kitchen table at the Harrises' home the evening of August 20.