According to the NC State Highway Patrol, Franklin County authorities responded to a plane crash near N.C. Highway 56 and Walter Collins Road, east of Louisburg.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Cessna 150C aircraft crashed in a field in Franklin County just after 2:30 Saturday afternoon.They said there was a small fire on the plane when it went down, but fire crews were on scene to put out the flames.The FAA said only the pilot was on board and he was taken to the hospital; however, they did not mention the severity of his injuries.Officials with the FAA will be investigating.