Franklin County deputies responding to plane crash near Louisburg

(Shutterstock file photo)

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WTVD) --
According to the NC State Highway Patrol, Franklin County authorities responded to a plane crash near N.C. Highway 56 and Walter Collins Road, east of Louisburg.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Cessna 150C aircraft crashed in a field in Franklin County just after 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

They said there was a small fire on the plane when it went down, but fire crews were on scene to put out the flames.

The FAA said only the pilot was on board and he was taken to the hospital; however, they did not mention the severity of his injuries.

Officials with the FAA will be investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
plane crashfranklin county newsFranklin County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Harnett Co. man shot during domestic dispute with ex
1 killed, 5 mobile homes damaged in Wilson fire
Police: Durham man accidentally shoots himself in leg
$220K of marijuana shipped to NC frozen yogurt shop
Hundreds gather at cemeteries for 'Lay a Wreath Day'
Police say NC man had hundreds of child porn videos, images
Assistant Scoutmaster accused of sexting with boy
Halifax Co. police respond to shooting at AMVETS building
Show More
More than 200 passengers aboard Royal Caribbean ship stricken with stomach virus
Woman pulled from house fire in Durham
Credit card cloned, suspect caught on surveillance in Cary
'Find-A-Friend' gives the gift of Christmas to Fayetteville families in need
Cancer survivors give back to kids in need at local hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos