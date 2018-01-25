Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy

An Amber Alert issued Wednesday for Raul Johnson, a missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy, is still ongoing.Raul is described as Indian, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a white-and-orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Thursday afternoon that dive teams and canine teams were assisting in the search but there has been no success in finding Raul."We'll just continue to do all we can," Kersey said.Raul's mother told ABC11 on Thursday that Raul and his sister got into an argument. Raul wandered outside and went next door to a neighbor's house where the neighbor sent him back home.Raul was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg, authorities said.Authorities are still unsure whether Raul was abducted or if he wandered away.The boy's grandfather was watching him when he noticed the child was gone. When he didn't return, the panicked grandfather called 911.On Wednesday, a dive team searched a pond near Village Drive; however, they did not find anything.A multi-agency land search continued into Thursday.The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Richmond County Sheriff's Office, and 300 volunteers have joined the search.If you have any information regarding this case, call the Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.