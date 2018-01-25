Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert has been issued for Raul Johnson, a missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy. (WTVD)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert issued Wednesday for Raul Johnson, a missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy, is still ongoing.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the new ABC11 News App

Raul is described as Indian, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white-and-orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Thursday afternoon that dive teams and canine teams were assisting in the search but there has been no success in finding Raul.

"We'll just continue to do all we can," Kersey said.

Raul's mother told ABC11 on Thursday that Raul and his sister got into an argument. Raul wandered outside and went next door to a neighbor's house where the neighbor sent him back home.

Raul was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg, authorities said.

Authorities are still unsure whether Raul was abducted or if he wandered away.

The boy's grandfather was watching him when he noticed the child was gone. When he didn't return, the panicked grandfather called 911.

On Wednesday, a dive team searched a pond near Village Drive; however, they did not find anything.

A multi-agency land search continued into Thursday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Richmond County Sheriff's Office, and 300 volunteers have joined the search.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertnorth carolina newsmissing boyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round
$1M bond for 1 of 4 arrested for armed Lumberton bank robbery
What does $1,700 rent get you in Raleigh, today?
1 person injured after van rams into garbage truck in Raleigh
Man who abused puppy so badly it lost leg gets year in jail
Black doctor upset after being mistaken for robbery suspect
Show More
Burger King's Whopper-inspired net neutrality ad goes viral
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
Police: Man armed with hatchet orders dog to attack officers
More News
Top Video
21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season
Durham native and Hillside High grad nominated for an Oscar
Fayetteville boy escapes serious injury when Corvette crashes into shop
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
More Video