Garner man charged after girlfriend's 3-year-old son dies from 'intestinal tear'

Ezequiel Gonzalez (Credit: CCBI)

GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Garner man has been charged with negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after a 3-year-old child died last year.

On Monday, officers arrested 26-year-old Ezequiel Gonzalez in connection with the death investigation.

In November, Deysi Yhuriko Martinez was arrested after her son died of internal injuries.

Officers said Martinez was accused of not getting him medical treatment in a timely manner.

Deysi Yhuriko Martinez



The incident happened in August at an extended stay hotel on Hwy 70 in Garner.

During a first court appearance, a prosecutor said the child died just days short of his 4th birthday after suffering an intestinal tear.

"Wake Medical Center was unable to successfully repair the tear to his intestines. It had caused sepsis and the infection is what killed him," said Wake County Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shakita. "The state's position is that had she sought medical care for her child that he likely would not have died."

READ MORE: Wake County mother charged after 3-year-old child dies

"It had to be obvious that this child had some kind of internal injuries and the parents should have known. The mother should have known that that child needed emergency care and she didn't provide that in a timely manner," Capt. Joe Binns with the Garner Police Department told ABC11.

Detectives are still working to learn how the boy was injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuseGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant teen found dead near wooded area in Southern Pines
NC man's speech at city council meeting about gun rights goes viral
Trooper: Man killed, woman injured after being hit by drunk driver
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for felony sexual offense
Security guard killed, 2 injured during Burlington robbery
After cancer battle, UNC grad tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
16-year-old accused of stabbing classmate in school cafeteria
Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial begins
Show More
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body in bus crash misidentified
18-year-old dies after being found shot in car in Fayetteville
Watch: Man wearing American flag climbs crane over in California
Over 40 injured in serious bus crash on Long Island
More News