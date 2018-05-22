Garner police find 17-year-old burglary suspect in clothes dryer

Usually, home break-ins are about what's missing. But this time, it's more about what -- or who-- was found.Officers responded to a home on Scarlet Green Court around 2 a.m. Tuesday.Police say they caught one teenage suspect, Gabriel Brooks, heading out the back window.Another teen, Michael Noyce, was found hiding inside the clothes dryer.Officers say a vigilant neighbor called 911 after hearing a loud noise and spotting the beams of flashlights through the windows upstairs.Police said the 17-year-old boys had on them a handgun, electronics and a gold bracelet. They believe the items were stolen out of cars parked around the neighborhood.The teens are charged with second-degree burglary.