Garner police offer reward in deadly hit-and-run on US 70

Garner police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
Garner police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the owner of the vehicle used in a fatal hit-and-run on US 70.

Police said 62-year-old David Gerard Abowd, of Garner, was struck and killed on Highway 70 at Vandora Springs Road around 12:30 a.m.

"We are confident that the pedestrian was in the roadway and certainly we would not encourage pedestrians to walk in the roadway or be in a roadway at night, particularly in a 45 mph US highway," Lt. Clayton said.



According to a Twitter post, Garner police believe the suspect was driving a light-colored, 2005-2010 Chrysler 300.

The tweet also mentioned that investigators recovered a grille overlay, so the vehicle may still have part of the grille intact.


Anyone with information is asked to call Shaun Curry at (919) 772-8810 or email scurry@garnernc.gov.
