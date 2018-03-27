Garner police are searching for a man accused of stabbing his wife in the chest and assaulting a teenage girl Thursday night.The incident happened before 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of New Rand Road off of US 70.Frederick Hinnant, 52, is accused stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife and assaulting a 17-year-old who was also in the home before fleeing the scene.Hinnant's 42-year-old wife, Nicole, was taken to WakeMed where she remains in stable condition.Warrants have been filed for Hinnant's arrest; he has not been taken into custody.He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a female.