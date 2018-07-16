KIDNAPPING

Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped

EMBED </>More Videos

A gas station clerk is being called a hero after springing into action when a woman shaking with fear. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A gas station clerk is being called a hero after springing into action when a woman shaking with fear, pleaded for help to hide her from kidnappers.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking into the Northern California gas station and talking to the clerk inside.

Savannah Pritchett locks the store's front door and walks the woman towards the restroom, locking her inside and giving her a cell phone to call 911.

Then the clerk lets the alleged kidnappers into the store.

"I knew that if I left the door locked they would have caught on to something and probably took off. So I went back up there and I unlocked the door. They seriously had no idea that I knew anything," said Pritchet.

Minutes later, officers storm in with guns drawn and arrested 18-year-old Anthony Sandoval and eventually, three juvenile suspects.

The suspects told police that the victim had been kidnapped a day earlier in Fresno and was sexually assaulted.

The woman is now home safe with her family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappinggas station
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KIDNAPPING
Raleigh Police: 34-year-old woman voluntarily left, not kidnapped at Walmart
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Durham man wanted in robbery, rape arrested in Florida
More kidnapping
Top Stories
Deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
President Trump declares 'very good start' to Putin summit
LIST OF DEALS: Amazon Prime Day
Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Wayne County man
6-month-old dies after being left in hot car at park for hours
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Halifax County
Show More
Police: Man killed after answering front door in Philadelphia
What you shouldn't buy on Prime Day
Father of 43 children found beaten in Chicago home
California man arrested for taking stolen fire truck on joy ride
Teen injured after falling 25 feet at Eno River Rock Quarry
More News