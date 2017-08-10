Goldsboro man arrested in connection with armed robbery

Martiz Equan Bradshaw (Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --
Goldsboro police officers have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery that happened in June.

Martiz Equan Bradshaw, 23, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was arrested Thursday in the 400 block of Hollowell Street.

Police said a man reported being robbed at gunpoint on June 12 in the 500 block of Juniper Street.

The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle when a gunman approached. The victim told police he tried to drive away and heard gunshots, fearing that he was being shot at. He was not injured.

Goldsboro detectives issued a warrant for Bradshaw on June 29 and caught up with his about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Bradshaw, of the 900 block of S. Best Street, was taken into custody without incident and given a $750,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
