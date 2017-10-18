Goldsboro man dies 7 days after robbery, shooting

WTVD photo/Aaron Asselin

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Goldsboro man has died from injuries suffered in a shooting during the overnight hours of October 11.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said Robert Baymon, 60, died seven days later at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

After the shooting, Baymon told officers he had allowed two people into his home, in the 500 block of Eason Street, who tried to rob him.

He was shot twice during a struggle.

Goldsboro Police said the incident is being investigated as an armed robbery and a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.

Calls are anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if they lead to a felony arrest.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wayne county newshomicide investigationman killedGoldsboroWayne County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump gifts $25,000 to Zebulon father of fallen soldier
Up to 266 possibly exposed to TB at Durham school
Motorcyclist killed in crash along with fiancée
Raleigh woman could see insurance premium hike of 128 percent
Dog thought to be put down turns up at vet worker's home
Hazmat situation in NY caused by marijuana grow house
Blue Cross ACA rates increase 14 percent in 2018
NC boy's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Show More
Raleigh police charge man in 2012 murder of infant
Suspect in deadly Maryland office shooting in custody
Waitress befriends elderly widow, scams her out of $500K
TSA rolls out new screening procedures, leads to long lines
Enloe High student says deputy assaulted him at State Fair
More News
Photos
Have you been to the NC State Fair yet?
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
NC State University opens first on-campus hotel
More Photos