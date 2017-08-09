Goldsboro police ID bank robbers

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Goldsboro Police Department is actively searching for two people accused of robbing a Wells Fargo.
On August 2, police say a man walked into the bank before 4 p.m. and passed a teller a note demanding money.
Officers said the suspect then ran south across Ash Street with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police have identified him as 44-year-old Andre Lavarr Coley.
Warrants have been issued on Coley for common law robbery and on Monquitta Yvette Kees for conspiracy to commit robbery and felonious accessory after the fact.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (919) 580-4242 or call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at http://p3tips.com/. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.