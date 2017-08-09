Goldsboro police ID bank robbers

Andre Lavarr Coley and Monquitta Yvette Kees (Credit: Goldsboro Police Department )

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Goldsboro Police Department is actively searching for two people accused of robbing a Wells Fargo.

On August 2, police say a man walked into the bank before 4 p.m. and passed a teller a note demanding money.

Officers said the suspect then ran south across Ash Street with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have identified him as 44-year-old Andre Lavarr Coley.

Warrants have been issued on Coley for common law robbery and on Monquitta Yvette Kees for conspiracy to commit robbery and felonious accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (919) 580-4242 or call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at http://p3tips.com/. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bank robberyGoldsboro
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Friends await answers after teen found dead in Fall Lake
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
Bond lowered for suspect in case of missing man Cole Thomas
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
Republicans accuse Gov. Cooper of illegal campaign activities
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returning home
Franklin becomes first Atlantic hurricane of the season
Show More
Woman rescued from Fayetteville zip line
Duke Energy prepping for power hit ahead of eclipse
Two suspects sought in attempted bank robbery in Durham
AC repair leaves Apex homeowner with questions
Family says hospital sent them dead daughter's bloody clothes
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos