Governor Cooper recalls NC National Guard members from border

Gov. Roy Cooper has recalled 3 members of the N.C. National Guard from the border. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he has recalled the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border.

He shared the following message:

"The cruel policy of tearing children away from their parents requires a strong response, and I am recalling the three members of the North Carolina National Guard from the border."

As done by President Bush and President Obama, the North Carolina National Guard had deployed requested assistance to the U.S. southern border.

The current deployment includes a helicopter and three National Guard members.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
