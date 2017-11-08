Today's Top Stories
Grace Christian School students prepare float for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Grace Christian School students prepare float for Raleigh Christmas Parade (WTVD)
WTVD
Wednesday, November 08, 2017 06:34PM
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Students at Grace Christian School are preparing their float for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local.
Watch the video for more information.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
