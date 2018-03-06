Harnett County child sex offender caught re-entering US

Cirilo Flores-Albino (Border Patrol)

NOCA, Ariz. (WTVD) --
A man arrested after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico on Monday is a convicted sex offender in North Carolina.

Border Patrol agents in Arizona apprehended Cirilo Flores-Albino, 46, fewer than 20 yards north of the border.

Flores, who is from Mexico, was convicted in 2009 for indecent liberty with a child in Harnett County.

He is in federal custody pending prosecution for re-entry as an aggravated felon.

The Border Patrol said it conducts criminal history checks using biometrics on all detainees to make sure "illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified."
