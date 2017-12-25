Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire

According to Harnett County Emergency Services, one woman is dead after a Christmas Eve house fire.Officials said the fire started just after 10:15 Sunday evening in the 100 block of Supreme Drive.Sarah Beddingfield, 68, was found dead inside of the residence.Authorities said four people were inside of the home at the time - two people suffered burns, one of which was taken to UNC Hospital for burns.The house is considered a total loss; the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.Members from several fire departments, members of the Harnett County Fire Marshall's Office, Harnett County EMS, and Red Cross were on scene.