Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire

Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire

HARNETT COUNTY (WTVD) --
According to Harnett County Emergency Services, one woman is dead after a Christmas Eve house fire.

Officials said the fire started just after 10:15 Sunday evening in the 100 block of Supreme Drive.



Sarah Beddingfield, 68, was found dead inside of the residence.

Authorities said four people were inside of the home at the time - two people suffered burns, one of which was taken to UNC Hospital for burns.

The house is considered a total loss; the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Members from several fire departments, members of the Harnett County Fire Marshall's Office, Harnett County EMS, and Red Cross were on scene.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal firehouse fireharnett county newsHarnett County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow in the Triangle? Maybe...
Durham woman needs help finding missing father, sister's mother
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
Fayetteville woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found safe
NC couple saves lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virgina teen charged with murdering girlfriend's parents
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
Show More
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral holds first Christmas mass
Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas
Claire's pulls children's makeup over asbestos concerns
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
More News
Photos
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
More Photos