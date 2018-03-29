HEALTH & FITNESS

11 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 342 for season

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services releases weekly flu numbers.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 11 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 342 for the season.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

