HEALTH & FITNESS

21 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 67 this season

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Health officials are already saying this flu season, which started in October, is the most widespread on record and they fear it's only going to get worse.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released Thursday that North Carolina saw 21 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 67 for the season.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 31 children including 6-year-old Emily Muth from Cary.

READ MORE: Cary girl, 6, dies days after flu diagnosis

WakeMed has seen 943 positive flu test since January, 195 of which came in over the last four days.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between a cold and the flu

However, officials at WakeMed said they have enough of the vaccine to continue to administer flu shots to those who want them.

And the push for the vaccine has become even greater because health officials are now concerned over a new ramification of the virus.

A study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that chances of a heart attack are increased sixfold during the first seven days after a flu infection.

The study looked at nearly 20,000 cases of flu in Ontario adults age 35 or older.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonflu preventionnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
Marvel heroes surprise young patients at UNC Children's Hospital
How to tell the difference between a cold and the flu
Report: NC could do more to prevent tobacco-related deaths
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Can your blood be the secret to youthful looking skin?
Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round
Frantic search continues for 4-year-old Scotland County boy
$1M bond for 1 of 4 arrested for armed Lumberton bank robbery
What does $1,700 rent get you in Raleigh, today?
1 person injured after van rams into garbage truck in Raleigh
Man who abused puppy so badly it lost leg gets year in jail
Black doctor upset after being mistaken for robbery suspect
Show More
Burger King's Whopper-inspired net neutrality ad goes viral
Day trips in the Triangle: Durham
Clayton woman charged with murder in son's Christmas Day death
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
Police: Man armed with hatchet orders dog to attack officers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your kids and pets in the snow!
PHOTOS: Snowfall from across central NC
PHOTOS: Kwanzaafest celebration in Durham
PHOTOS: Deputies raid two Cumberland County stores
More Photos