Fired for not getting a flu shot - dozens of employees at a Minnesota-based health care provider are considering legal action after it happened to them.
Essentia Health told employees the flu shot was mandatory unless they had a religious or medical exemption.
The company said it was for the safety of patients. Most employees got the flu shot; however, more than 50 did not and were fired.
