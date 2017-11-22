HEALTH & FITNESS

50 employees fired for not getting mandatory flu shot

Fired for not getting a flu shot - dozens of employees at a Minnesota-based health care provider are considering legal action after it happened to them.

Essentia Health told employees the flu shot was mandatory unless they had a religious or medical exemption.

The company said it was for the safety of patients. Most employees got the flu shot; however, more than 50 did not and were fired.

Related Topics:
