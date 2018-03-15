HEALTH & FITNESS

7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 7 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 305 for the season.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that North Carolina saw 7 new flu deaths last week, bringing the total to 305 for the season.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

This week's number was a decrease from last week's 12.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.

RELATED: How to tell the difference between a cold and the flu
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthflu seasonflu deathwake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to get a great night's sleep
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
ABC11 Match Madness
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Students evacuated from Harnett County school
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
NC county illegally removed kids from homes
US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
Two arrests made in death of pastor's wife
Toys R Us demise to have impact from toy makers to landlords
Show More
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Red Flag Warning issued for Central NC
SC church shooter's sister accused of bringing weapons to school
Snuggie creators to pay customers $7.2M for false advertising
'Miracles' for septuagenarian student who lost all in Raleigh fire
More News
Photos
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
Durham Crimestoppers
'He never wavered, never:' Public pays respects to Rev. Billy Graham
More Photos