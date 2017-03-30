A young woman from Africa disfigured in a childhood accident is in America for the first time for surgery that could change her life.It's truly a miracle story that started with a random search on Facebook - a search that landed Maureen Kumani in the Triangle in the office of a very talented surgeon with an even bigger heart.Maureen said she does not remember what happened to her when she was just 3-years-old, but is reminded every time she looks into the mirror.She said a stove light ignited a couch she was sitting on, severely burning her tiny hands and face."I don't remember if I felt pain or what, I was just so small," Maureen said. "I really don't remember."Now 20-years-old, Maureen and her mother Rachel find themselves far from home in central Kenya and in the office of Chapel Hill plastic surgeon, Dr. Charlie Finn, with renewed hope and excitement.Maureen who'd all but given up on any more surgeries, is about to receive what could be life changing operation and for free."I have been so blessed with being born in this country," Dr. Finn said. "The education I've received, building this practice for which I am very blessed to give back is fabulous for everyone.""God has opened a door and I know Dr. Finn is going to be great," Maureen said.Tune in to ABC11 at 4 p.m. for more on how Maureen and her mom were able to get to America and we will go inside the operating room as the transformation begins - two doctors operating on Maureen simultaneously!