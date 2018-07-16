UNC

'Cancer is a choice:' Mixed reaction to controversial UNC fitness course

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a class every UNC undergrad has to take but some of the content of the online textbook for the required course is raising some eyebrows on campus in Chapel Hill. (WTVD)

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's a class every UNC undergrad has to take but some of the content of the online textbook for the required course is raising some eyebrows on campus in Chapel Hill.

Our content partners at the N&O first reported that students in the university's Lifetime Fitness course are using a textbook called 21st Century Wellness and some are raising questions about the some of the course's more controversial conclusions - such as the theory that Holocaust victims failed to tap into their inner strength, or many if not most women obsessed with their weight have become habitual dieters. The book calls cancer, a disease choice.

"Frankly, I don't remember reading any of that but just hearing that is a little bit horrifying," UNC senior Natalie King said. "Especially the part about cancer is a choice, I don't believe that at all. I think that's just something that our bodies sort of naturally do and it's a very very unfortunate disease and I don't think we should be saying that people who have cancer - that it's their fault."

The student critic quoted in the N&O took issue with what he called the book's extreme emphasis on personal responsibility - saying it explicitly blames people in poor health with the little regard for societal conditions that may lead to poor personal health.

Some students read it differently.

"I believe the book was basically trying to say that of the things that you can control - if you exercise and diet well, you can have a less-likelier chance of getting one of these diseases," said Tyrell Carter, a rising UNC sophomore.

The book's publisher maintains the text is backed up by sound science - that personal choices like smoking, drug use and poor nutrition do create risk factors for disease. But, they insist the book does not make character judgements.

"I could see how stuff like lifestyle choices, like not eating well or obesity could lead to diseases which could lead to higher forms of cancer," said UNC senior Xena Delgado. "I remember a big emphasis on personal responsibility but I don't think that was the majority."

The course replaced UNC's traditional physical fitness class. It's aimed at giving students a more well-rounded education on healthy living.

We reached out to university officials Monday evening who told us they would like provide additional context about the course materials, but will have to get back to us Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthunchealthChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UNC
Brad Stevens to UNC?: Hornets heading to Chapel Hill
Hoops Africa: Why a UNC grad turned basketball filmmaker
National group joins fight over Silent Sam, buying Raleigh billboards
UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients
More unc
HEALTH & FITNESS
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
Sweet flavorings in e-cigarettes may cause damage to cells in blood vessels
Hope Mills issues swim advisory over high bacteria levels in lake
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Massage parlor owner arrested for promoting prostitution
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
Fayetteville police looking for suspects in string of burglaries at convenience stores
Raleigh man wants to put chapel 100 feet underground
Butterfield's bill naming Durham Courthouse after John Hervey Wheeler passes House
Wake Forest police seek public's help identifying Sanford Creek Greenway vandals
Show More
Warrants: Man tried to kill wife with ant poison
Pug mug: NJ police post photo of wandering dog to find owner
Charlotte leaders vote to endorse hosting RNC in 2020
Brad Stevens to UNC?: Hornets heading to Chapel Hill
I-Team: First responders suffering from emotional wounds of PTSD
More News