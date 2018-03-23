HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event

Angel Smith gets ready for the prom. (Morgan Norwood)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville teen is working to save lives. Angel Smith is a dancer at E.E. Smith High School, an honor student, and an aspiring doctor.

ABC11 caught up with her as she was getting glammed up for prom. It's a moment most fathers live to see - and if death had its way - Angel's father wouldn't be here to see her.

"No one never knows," said her dad, Phillip Lusane. "It's like a field of flowers out there and you just get plucked. And it's your turn. So it was my turn," said Phillip Lusane.

A decade ago, Lusane was diagnosed with bone cancer.

"It was kind of painful you know going through your bones and knees," said Lusane.

But it was just as painful for Angel.

"He looked so much weaker, skinnier and I was like is everything going to be OK, and I started crying because that wasn't the dad that I left," said Angel Smith.

Her father beat the odds, literally. He's a two-time survivor of a disease that typically kills 80 percent of patients within five years.

"The transplant took place on his actual birthday and what they call it is your other birthday when they do a different stem cell transplant because it makes your body new," said Lusane.

That's the exact feeling Smith wants to give other patients in Fayetteville. Like the ABC11 sponsored event 'Match Madness,' Smith's "Be the Match" Expo will help connect cancer patients with a cure.

"She is showing her love for me. How big her heart is. And you know, helping me she wanted to reach out and help other people," Lusane said.

The Be the Match event takes place Saturday at Cross Creek Mall from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on donating please visit bethematch.org or call 1(800) MARROW 2.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancerbe the matchfayetteville newsfeel goodFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Committee meets in Fayetteville to discuss improved care for veterans
EMT aids woman during medical emergency at Raleigh movie theater
8 new flu deaths reported; NC's total to 328 for season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Show More
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
Hoke County sheriff announce new plan to keep students, teachers safe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for our Lives all over the world
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos