Carrboro police officer born with 1 kidney needs donor

Officer Chiquita Kinsley is a proud member of the Carrboro Police Department. She's devoted four of her nearly 12 years of work in law enforcement to that Orange County community."It's easygoing, quiet. Definitely laid back," she said. "You have your crimes here and there, but not all the time."Her health, though, is a challenge. She needs a donated kidney."Since I was only born with one, and during those years my kidney function has declined. So now it's like 20 percent."That's very serious, and her doctors say a donor must be found soon, or she'll need dialysis."If my function keeps going down, I will," she explained. "And that would keep me from doing the job I do now because dialysis, it takes three days out to the week. Long hours."That could mean the end of her career as a police officer. Members of the Carrboro Police Department are supporting her appeal for a donor. It's an understandably difficult period for the officer, wife, and mother of two teenagers."My husband, he wants to be the donor, but he also has to be a caregiver. So if he's a donor, I also have to find other caregivers. For myself, and for him."Her blood type's O positive. It's ery rare, but her donor must be a match. She has just weeks to go before a window for the operation closes.That's why she hopes you'll hear her appeal."If you're out there, you have the O positive blood type. If you could, I would appreciate it. Deeply. I want to live a long life. I've been living with kidney disease for a while, and I want to continue living."To help this officer continue protecting and serving, contact the Duke Health Transplant Center at (919) 278-7979. When you do, say it's for Chiquita Kinsley.