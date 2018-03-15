HEALTH & FITNESS

Cary teen needs your help for kidney transplant

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Mulder

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
The Children's Organ Transplant Organization is trying to help a Cary teenager afford the gift of a new life.

Lauren Mulder is about to get a kidney transplant, and while she has her donor all lined up, the costs associated with the transplant are likely to follow her for the rest of her life.

Lauryn has been a dancer since she was 4 years old, and she was a cheerleader at Panther Creek High School, but the power to follow that passion has been put on hold as she awaits a kidney transplant.

Her donor? Her own stepfather.

While Lauryn is looking forward to a new life, with a new kidney, she's going to have to take medication for life, and will probably need another transplant decades down the line, all of which could total about $50,000 - and that's with insurance.

It's why Children's Organ Transplant Association is rallying around Lauryn, helping her to raise the money, while she awaits a new chapter without dialysis.

WANT TO HELP? You can donate to Lauryn's cause here

"It was really hard on my body," she said. "It's hard to go from every day you're dancing to now you're just not doing any physical activity."

"Being able to watch her dance on stage and really just light up the stage ... to see everything crashed into a halt is really challenging for me as a mom," Lauryn's mother, Cris Charbonneau, said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthkidney transplantwake county newsteenchildren's healthCaryWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
ABC11 Together sponsors prescription drug take-back day
7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season
How to get a great night's sleep
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
4 dead, 9 hospitalized in Florida college pedestrian bridge collapse
Volunteer accused of molesting 12-year-old at Raleigh school
VA benefits halted after Fort Bragg veteran mistakenly declared dead
Ex-student charged with having gun on Gray's Creek HS campus
Troubleshooter: Are you leaving money on the table after a car accident?
Police Sgt. says Raleigh's new pay structure unfair to him
Collapsed FIU bridge was installed just days ago
Show More
NC Legislative Committee considers arming teachers
Harnett County school evacuated; what students need to know
VIDEO: How to make healthy, yummy turkey meatballs
7 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC's total to 305 for season
2 Durham police officers injured after vehicle slams into patrol car
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, March 15, 2018
I-Team: 'Unsafe environment' at Raleigh surgery center
Louisburg woman distraught after losing cherished bracelet
Duke cruises past Iona, 89-67, in NCAA tournament opener
More Video