Case of measles reported in Wake County

WakeMed Physician Practices in the WakeMed Garner Healthplex on June 8 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m.



WakeMed Raleigh Campus: Children's Emergency Department, Adult Emergency Department or the Chest Pain Unit and Imaging from 11 p.m. on June 8 through 7 a.m. on June 9 and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 11.



Duke University Hospital's Emergency Department in Durham from 3:30 p.m. June 13 through 1 a.m. June 14.

Wake County health officials are issuing a warning after a case of measles was confirmed Saturday.Health officials said the diagnosed patient showed symptoms of the disease after traveling internationally.Measles symptoms typically include fever, watery eyes, cough, and a runny nose. The symptoms are usually followed by a rash that appears on the face, on the hairline or behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.People who have been vaccinated for the disease are considered protected for life, but the disease is highly contagious for those who have not been vaccinated.Measles can be spread through the air and symptoms typically surface about seven to 14 days after a person is infected, although people can be contagious up to four days before symptoms are present.Health officials said people may have been exposed to measles if they were at the following locations:Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles are asked to call the North Carolina Communicable Disease Branch at 919-733-3419 or contact their doctor.