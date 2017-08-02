HEALTH & FITNESS

Comic-Con superheroes band together to bring smiles to sick kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and more took a side-trip from Boston Comic-Con to cheer up young patients and others at Spaulding Rehab. (WCVB)

A mighty band of superheroes took a side-trip from Boston's Comic-Con to go on a mission together, but it wasn't to fight crime.

It was to bring smiles to sick kids.

Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman and more showed up in Spaulding Rehab during a visit that was coordinated by a former patient.

The patients, too, dressed up as their favorite masked protectors of the innocent, making for a heartwarming scene.


A young boy named Aiden visiting his uncle said that the patients were the true superheroes, but his Uncle Paul was quick to praise the cosplayers.

"I am no superhero. They are," Paul Dolimpio told WCVB. "They have so much talent and they go and share that with other people. That is all that matters."

Read more about this story from WCVB.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthsuperheroesspider-mansupermanbatmanwonder womanchildrenchildren's health
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
New study shows lack of sleep connected to weight gain
NC woman says mom contracted flesh-eating bacteria at beach
Fayetteville praised for fight against opioid epidemic
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Dirt bikers to cops: 'We're going to do what we want to do'
Couple claims kids taken away because of low IQ score
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
Outer Banks remain without power, here's the latest
Suspect dead and 2 deputies shot in California following dispute over marijuana
Humidity creeping back up!
Show More
Roanoke Rapids police respond to serious stabbing
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
Family demands answers after child dies in foster care
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Cary mom desperate to find her son in custody in Japan
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
More Video