TEXAS NEWS

Texas couple considering divorce to help pay for daughter's health care costs

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas couple considering divorce to help pay for daughter's health care costs

SANGER, Texas --
A north Texas couple is considering a divorce to help pay for their daughter's health care costs.

Jake and Maria Grey have been married for nine years.

Their 6-year-old daughter Brighton has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder that requires full-time care. Developmentally, Brighton is still a baby. She has hearing and vision impairment and seizures.

"You know when you have a newborn, everything gets really stressful. You really have to adapt to someone needing you 24-7 all the time. We've had a newborn for six and a half years," Maria told WFAA.

The couple's family said they spend $15,000 a year on her medical expenses and with the father's $40,000 salary, they don't qualify for Medicaid, which has now left their family financially fragile.

The couple is making an extreme decision about their marriage to help with all the medical bills.

"It would just be to get a divorce. It would be to not be together to get our child what we need," Maria said.

By divorcing, Maria would become a single, jobless mother of two and would qualify for Medicaid to help with their finances immediately.

The couple fears they have no choice.

"It's morally wrong, I feel like, and I think it's conflicting for me too, because I feel like what's happening to us is morally wrong," Jake said.

"We promised to each other and to her that we'd do whatever we could do to make her life, however long she's going to be with us, as good as possible," Maria said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfamilymarriagehealth caremedicaltexas newsmoneyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEXAS NEWS
Texas officer points gun at kids during confrontation
Mom shoots alleged carjacker in head with kids in car
Texas mom accused of selling 7-year-old son
Falling tree kills Boy Scout from Houston at Georgia camp
More texas news
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Neckties could restrict blood flow to brain, study says
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Woman on oxygen tank dies after power cut off following overdue bill
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News