CHILDREN'S HEALTH

Doctor recommends HPV vaccine for teen boys, girls

EMBED </>More Videos

New research is raising big questions about teenage boys not getting the HPV vaccine.

New research is raising big questions about teenage boys not getting the HPV vaccine.

According to a new survey, one in five parents have no plans to vaccinate their teenage boys.

Jennifer Ashton, M.D., explained why the HPV vaccine is recommended by the CDC for both boys and girls.

"This is the virus that can cause numerous types of cancers like cervical, genital, oral, head and neck cancer. In fact, it's the leading cause in those types of cancers. The survey found most healthcare providers are not counseling parents of teenage boys. Direct skin to skin contact. I tell people it's like catching a cold," Ashton said.

Ashton said there's a lot of misinformation out there about the HPV vaccine. and recommends parents speak with their child's doctor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthteenhpvvaccinesstudyu.s. & worldchildren's healthteenagerteenagerssex
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
VIDEO: Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Cary teen needs your help for kidney transplant
Wake County 11-year-old battling cystic fibrosis wants cards for her birthday
10-year-old photographer captures the stars on the red carpet
More children's health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Manhunt ends but Garner police still searching for man after pursuit
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Shots fired during apparent attempted break-in at Durham apartment
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
Garner police search for man accused of stabbing wife, assaulting teen
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Retired justice urges repeal of 2nd amendment; NRA fires back
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
Show More
NC will no longer shackle pregnant inmates while they're giving birth
Missing Fort Bragg soldier now considered AWOL
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Freeze it off with Cryotherapy? An ABC11 Influencer checks it out
Raleigh intersection closed after car crashes into utility pole
More News
Top Video
Wake County water wars rage on as state lawmaker steps in
How safe is Garner? Some wonder after recent rash of crime
Duke's Jeff Capel named Pittsburgh head coach
Name change almost costs Wake County teacher her spring break trip
More Video