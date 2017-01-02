HEALTH & FITNESS

WakeMed doctors seeing increase of respiratory virus in infants
EMBED </>More News Videos

RSV is particularly worrisome for infants and young children. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Pediatricians at WakeMed's Children's Emergency Dept. are seeing more cases of a respiratory virus that can cause serious problems for infants this year than compared to years past.

The holiday season is the typical time of year when doctors see an uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. However, Dr. Samy Saad, Pediatric Emergency Physician at WakeMed, has been busier than usual diagnosing and treating the virus that causes bronchiolitis.

"We intubated more kids this year specifically compared to the last 4 or 5 years," said Saad.

It's unclear what's made this year worse than others for RSV, which can lead to severe lung infection in children under two years old, especially babies under six months or those born prematurely.

"It is very hard to tell because most of the time it's presented as a cold: cough, congestion, fever, wheezing," Saad said of the symptoms parents should watch for. "But RSV will last three to four weeks."

Saad said there are more specific signs parents would notice if their child has RSV.

"If the child is breathing like 60 times per minutes or faster, you see their ribs getting sucked in and out," he said. "If the baby's doing that, will stop eating and drinking and they get dehydrated."

There's no specific treatment for RSV, so doctors are treating the complications of the virus. Saad said early diagnosis is key to helping a child recover and preventing their condition from growing more dire.

"Sometimes it's very hard to predict what's gonna happen in the next few hours," said Saad. "If they feel that the baby's working very hard to breathe, they need to come anytime, in the middle of the night. They should not wait."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchildrenRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Easy tips to help you keep your 'get fit' resolution in 2017
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Doctors experiment w/ stem cells to treat heart defect
Doctors seeing spike in respiratory virus in children
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Couple loses wedding ring at First Night Raleigh
Duke's Coach K to have back surgery, could miss 4 weeks
Durham MetroPCS stores targeted in rash of robberies
14-year-old shot in Durham
Good Samaritan helps Fuquay-Varina family escape fire
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Durham police: Man arrested after shooting girlfriend
Show More
Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina governor
Triangle Expressway toll rates rise in the New Year
Man shot early Monday in Fayetteville
Friends mourn mother of 2 killed in Moore County crash
Roof his own lawyer as sentencing begins in slayings
More News
Top Video
14-year-old shot in Durham
Durham MetroPCS stores targeted in rash of robberies
Triangle groups collect over 16,000 diapers and wipes
Durham police: Man arrested after shooting girlfriend
More Video