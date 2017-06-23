HEALTH & FITNESS

Durham police wear sensors to learn about stress

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police wear sensors to learn about stress

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 6-week study done by RTI International and the Durham Police Department is providing valuable insight into how and where police officers feel the most stress.

Three volunteers wore a device similar to an Apple Fitbit to gather the data.

In a presentation to law enforcement from all over the Triangle Friday, researchers broke down what they discovered in the 600 hours-worth of information.

RTI tracked several different aspects of how the body reacts to stressful situations. Stress is a leading cause of a variety of physical health problems, including heart disease and diabetes, over a prolonged period.
There are also psychological problems associated with prolonged stress.

Researchers said Friday they found the highest levels of stress come from domestic violence or unknown situation calls.

The RTI device also tracked location, so researchers were able to track where officers where and at what time when spikes in stress occurred. For example, say an officer took two calls: one in north Durham, the other in south Durham. Both calls are for domestic violence related incidences. The device can track at what location the officer sees a higher spike in stress.

The locational data has yet to be analyzed.

The Durham Police Department said it took part in the study as part of proactive approach to ensure officer safety and wellness by developing a better understanding how officers experience stress.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Agriculture commissioner and auditor spar over milk safety
SPONSORED: TreeRunner Adventure Park Opens in North Raleigh
New NC audit raises questions about milk safety
Are you applying spray-on sunscreen wrong?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Total solar eclipse to sweep US for 1st time in 99 years
Sheriff: Woman locked 86-year-old grandma out of house
Durham man on ATV dies after leading troopers on chase
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
Nash County deputies find 35 pounds of pot in car
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
Show More
Agriculture commissioner and auditor spar over milk safety
One killed in truck vs. car crash south of Fayetteville
Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'
Showers today - chance lingers for Saturday
More News
Top Video
Agriculture commissioner and auditor spar over milk safety
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case
Car-theft crimes on the uptick in Knightdale
More Video