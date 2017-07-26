HEALTH & FITNESS

Durham pool reopens after parasitic illness shut it down

EMBED </>More Videos

Confirmed cases of crypto forced the closure of a Durham pool.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Levin Jewish Community Center pool is back open Wednesday after being shut down the night before.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Durham County environmental officials said two people who had diarrhea swam in the pool recently, which prompted the closure.

Officials confirmed at least one of the individuals has crypto, a parasite that if swallowed can cause people to get sick.

People who come in contact with it can become ill with diarrhea, cramps, nausea and vomiting.

The symptoms can last for as many as three weeks. Antiparasitic drugs can help alleviate some symptoms.

With at least one confirmed case of crypto in the Bull City, officials responded Wednesday evening by treating city pools with a hyper chlorinate, which is used to kill the bacteria.

"The outdoor pools will reopen with no disruption of pool services on Thursday July 27," the city said in a release. "Edison Johnson Aquatic Center will have a delayed opening until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The I.R. Holmes Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills pool remains closed for renovations that include a new dehumidification system, circulation pump, new lights and other updates."

Environmental officials said the bacteria is not that common in Durham.

There were no cases reported last year.

But health leaders still want people to be on guard.

How to stay safe:
  • Don't swim if you are sick with diarrhea

  • Don't swallow pool water

  • Shower before entering the pool

  • Take kids to the bathroom every hour

  • Don't change diapers by the pool.


Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the Environmental Health Division of the Durham County Department of Public Health at (919) 560-7800.

Wake County had 62 cases in 2016. This year there have been no reports. Health officials credit a successful awareness campaign at public pools and through social media for the sharp decline.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthswimmingpoolparasiteillnessdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
NC researcher wants to examine your earwax, armpits
Young survivor donating Band-Aids to help cancer patients
Salmonella outbreak linked to papayas kills 1 in NYC
Duke leads fight against McCain's form of cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Two missing Durham boys found and are safe
Orange Co. preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties
3-year-old twins drown in backyard pool on Long Island
NC lawmakers again wrangle over redrawing legislative maps
Closing arguments in double murder trial set to begin
Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day
Senate rejects plan to repeal Obamacare, replace later
Show More
Raleigh hospital seeks dogs to volunteer as therapy pets
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Wake bracing for potential bus stop delays with driver shortage
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, July 26, 2017
NC lawmakers again wrangle over redrawing legislative maps
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
More Video