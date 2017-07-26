Durham pool reopens after parasitic illness shut it down

How to stay safe:

Don't swim if you are sick with diarrhea



Don't swallow pool water



Shower before entering the pool



Take kids to the bathroom every hour



Don't change diapers by the pool.

The Levin Jewish Community Center pool is back open Wednesday after being shut down the night before.Durham County environmental officials said two people who had diarrhea swam in the pool recently, which prompted the closure.Officials confirmed at least one of the individuals has crypto, a parasite that if swallowed can cause people to get sick.People who come in contact with it can become ill with diarrhea, cramps, nausea and vomiting.The symptoms can last for as many as three weeks. Antiparasitic drugs can help alleviate some symptoms.With at least one confirmed case of crypto in the Bull City, officials responded Wednesday evening by treating city pools with a hyper chlorinate, which is used to kill the bacteria."The outdoor pools will reopen with no disruption of pool services on Thursday July 27," the city said in a release. "Edison Johnson Aquatic Center will have a delayed opening until 8 a.m. on Thursday. The I.R. Holmes Sr. Recreation Center at Campus Hills pool remains closed for renovations that include a new dehumidification system, circulation pump, new lights and other updates."Environmental officials said the bacteria is not that common in Durham.There were no cases reported last year.But health leaders still want people to be on guard.Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the Environmental Health Division of the Durham County Department of Public Health at (919) 560-7800.Wake County had 62 cases in 2016. This year there have been no reports. Health officials credit a successful awareness campaign at public pools and through social media for the sharp decline.