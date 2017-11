ESPN's V Week for Cancer Research gets underway

Starting Tuesday on all ESPN platforms, you will be hearing a lot about former NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano. It's all part of the 11th Annual V Week for Cancer Research.Besides remembering Valvano, the week will raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.The V Foundation was started by Valvano and ESPN in 1993, just months before Valvano died of a type of glandular cancer that spread to his bones.In his fight against cancer, Jimmy V was known for his message, "Don't give up, don't ever give up!" It's that message that will be delivered on all ESPN platforms on Wednesday, November 29.Also part of the V Week for Cancer Research, thegame between Notre Dame and UConn on Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m. in the XL Center in Hartford, CT. The Jimmy V Men's Basketball Classic will feature a doubleheader on Tuesday, December 5. First, Syracuse will play UNCON at 7 p.m. That will be followed by Gonzaga vs. Villanova at 9 p.m. Both games are in Madison Square Garden.Since its inception in 1993, The V Foundation for Cancer Research has awarded $200 million in research grants.The V Foundation awards 100 percent of all direct donations to cancer research and programs.More information about the organization can be found---------------