ESPN's V Week for Cancer Research gets underway

ESPN's V Week for Cancer Research gets underway on all of the network's platforms.

Mark Falgout
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Starting Tuesday on all ESPN platforms, you will be hearing a lot about former NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano. It's all part of the 11th Annual V Week for Cancer Research.

Besides remembering Valvano, the week will raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The V Foundation was started by Valvano and ESPN in 1993, just months before Valvano died of a type of glandular cancer that spread to his bones.

In his fight against cancer, Jimmy V was known for his message, "Don't give up, don't ever give up!" It's that message that will be delivered on all ESPN platforms on Wednesday, November 29.

Also part of the V Week for Cancer Research, the Jimmy V Women's Basketball Classic game between Notre Dame and UConn on Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m. in the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

The Jimmy V Men's Basketball Classic will feature a doubleheader on Tuesday, December 5. First, Syracuse will play UNCON at 7 p.m. That will be followed by Gonzaga vs. Villanova at 9 p.m. Both games are in Madison Square Garden.

Since its inception in 1993, The V Foundation for Cancer Research has awarded $200 million in research grants.

The V Foundation awards 100 percent of all direct donations to cancer research and programs.

More information about the organization can be found online.

