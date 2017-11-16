Flu season predicted to get worse - what to do about it

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Dr. Andy Jakubowicz with WakeMed points out that globally Australia reported a bad flu season and that could be a predictor for what we'll see in the U.S. He also says it could be another month before we see the flu really hit our area.
"It's a little bit more out west, we'll probably start seeing it, I don't know, three to four weeks," Jakubowicz said.
Flu map from the CDC
That doesn't mean there haven't been any cases, but he predicts we'll see more.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that timeline, saying flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring. Still, it has already reported the state's first flu deaths this year.
It reported earlier this month that two adults died from the flu.
NC reports flu deaths this season
The NCDHHS urges people to get their flu shots and recommend yearly vaccinations for people from 6 months of age to older.
It also reminds people to practice good hygiene and wash hands frequently with soap or hand sanitizer if soap isn't available.
NCDHHS:
Flu symptoms include:
- A 100-degree or higher fever or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or bodyaches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
