HEALTH & FITNESS

Infectious disease alert reported for Newark Airport passengers

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro has more info on the measles case involving an international traveler on January 2. (Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey --
Health officials are warning passengers who made their way through Newark Airport that they may have been exposed to a highly contagious disease.

The New Jersey Department of Health says an international traveler with a confirmed case of measles arrived at Terminal C at Newark Airport on January 2 and departed for Indianapolis from a domestic terminal, officials say. The person may have gone to other areas of the airport.

Anyone who was at Newark Airport on that day between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles. If infected, symptoms could show up as late as January 23.

Measles can be easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes or when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (swelling of the brain,) and in pregnant women can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

Anyone who believes they are infected is urged to go to the doctor or an emergency department.

New Jersey health departments are also working to notify passengers who were potentially exposed on the infected passenger's flight.

For more information on the measles, CLICK HERE.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthnewark liberty international airportnewark international airportmeaslesinfectionNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
5 keys to help you keep your New Year's resolutions
'Very happy and very grateful' at 112 years old
4 more flu deaths reported; hospitals face IV bag shortages
STOP DOING THIS: New viral challenge involves detergent pods
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Is more snow on the way?
Legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson dies at 89
Woman arrested after 10K packets of heroin left at middle school
Child shot in Durham gas station parking lot
African immigrants in Raleigh 'insulted' by Trump's vulgar remarks
WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage
'Smash and grab' crimes reported by several police departments
What the Canes sale means for Raleigh
Show More
Lumberton officer shot in 'accidental weapon discharge'
Nerves are shot after Wake school bus, city bus hit by BBs
20-year-old claims $451 million jackpot, hopes to 'do some good for humanity'
Officials identify body found on Fort Bragg property
5th suspect in Cumberland child-slavery-ring turns self in
More News
Top Video
African immigrants in Raleigh 'insulted' by Trump's vulgar remarks
Child shot in Durham gas station parking lot
WakeMed goes dark during brief power outage
Nerves are shot after Wake school bus, city bus hit by BBs
More Video