HEALTH & FITNESS

Kratom distributed in NC recalled over salmonella fears

Kratom pills are shown in a file photo. (KABC)

Kratom powder sold in North Carolina has been recalled after tests showed the presence of salmonella.

Pious Lion in Asheville and Buffalo Distro Group of Mechanicsville, Virginia have both recalled kratom powder.

The recall was launched after samples collected from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Rapid Response Team tested positive for Salmonella.

Debates rages over Kratom
Kratom is a popular a dietary supplement, imported from Asia, that promises to cure pain, depression and anxiety without a prescription.


"This is a very serious issue and consumers should take immediate action if they have these products in their homes. Consumers are advised to discard these products and are warned not to consume them," said Joe Reardon, assistant commissioner of regulatory programs.

The following products are included in this advisory:
  • Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent Limited Release Pink Bali, 1 oz

  • Pious Lion Pure Premium Potent White Maeng DA, Bright Uplifting Energy, 4 oz

  • Red Maeng Da Organic Kratom Powder (All sizes) - Distributed between April 1 - May 15, 2018


Any containers used to store the kratom product should be washed and sanitized.

In order to prevent cross-contamination, consumers are advised to wash their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with these products, and not prepare any food at the same time.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of Salmonella include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments.

People showing any symptoms after having consumed this product should contact their healthcare providers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsalmonellaprescription drugsdietsupplementsNCVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Are you a woman in your 50s? Here's what you need to know about your health
Report: NC doctor to resume practice after being accused of keeping human fat in closet at work
Are you a woman in your 30s? Here's what you need to know about your health
Are you a woman in your 40s? Here's what you need to know about your health
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NCDOT planning road improvements where 8-year-old girl was killed
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
What we know about the Texas school shooting suspect
Durham City Council wants to know how you would spend $500,000
From football field to farm: Former NFL star says God called on him to fight hunger
Volunteer firefighter, fellow resident charged with arson in house fire
I-40 Fortify project delayed again but end is in sight
NC schools would be required to display 'In God We Trust' under proposed bill
Show More
NC commission votes to require all school resource officers to complete training
Airliner with 110 aboard crashes, burns in Cuba field
PolitiFact: NC teacher says 'I make $53 per day.' Records show he's wrong.
What to do if your dog is bitten by a snake this summer
Chapel Hill police investigate Camelot Village shooting as homicide
More News