TUBERCULOSIS

More than 250 potentially exposed to TB at Apex Friendship High School

(WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Tuberculosis testing is underway at Apex Friendship High School after the Wake County Human Services Department notified officials that some people at the school may have been exposed to an individual with TB.

More than 250 people were identified as being "in the circle of exposure."

On Friday, the principal of Apex Friendship High School sent out a letter, notifying parents that their children may have been exposed.
Anyone testing positive will be notified by June 1.

Individuals who cannot make the testing at Apex Friendship High School can visit Wake County's Tuberculosis Clinic located at 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh.

However, Wake County officials say they are working on adding an additional testing date at the school, but that is in the planning process right now.
