NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week

North Carolina health officials said there were 17 new flu-related deaths between February 26 and March 4, bringing the total for this flu season to 83.North Carolina flu season officially started October 2, 2016.According to data provided to ABC11 from WakeMed, recent flu stats are as follows:- 273 positive flu tests (out of 1284 flu tests ordered)- 175 positive flu tests (out of 897 tests ordered)- 115 positive flu tests (out of 712 flu tests ordered)- 50 positive flu tests (out of 525 flu tests ordered)Doctors encourage people to take the following preventive steps from contracting the flu: