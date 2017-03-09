HEALTH & FITNESS

NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina health officials said there were 17 new flu-related deaths between February 26 and March 4, bringing the total for this flu season to 83.

North Carolina flu season officially started October 2, 2016.

According to data provided to ABC11 from WakeMed, recent flu stats are as follows:

Week ending February 18 - 273 positive flu tests (out of 1284 flu tests ordered)

Week ending February 11 - 175 positive flu tests (out of 897 tests ordered)

Week ending February 4 - 115 positive flu tests (out of 712 flu tests ordered)

Week ending January 28 - 50 positive flu tests (out of 525 flu tests ordered)

Doctors encourage people to take the following preventive steps from contracting the flu:

-Get a flu shot

-Avoid close contact with sick people

-Wash your hand often with soap and water

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
