New tool allows veterans to access treatment options

A new website is designed to help veterans see what treatment options are available to them.The VA launched its new "Access and Quality Tool" to increase transparency and trust in the Veteran's Agency.It's designed to be easy to use and easy to understand. It allows veterans to compare their VA facility with others and, in some cases, compare to private sector facilities."This important tool will take VA to a new level of transparency by allowing Veterans to fully understand how their local VA is doing when it comes to access and quality of care," Acting Under Secretary for Health Poonam Alaigh said in a statement.