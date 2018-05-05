HEALTH & FITNESS

North Carolina flu-related deaths reach modern-day record

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --
State officials say flu-related deaths in North Carolina have reached a modern-day record this season.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that one person died from flu in the past week, bringing this season's statewide total to 379 deaths.

Most of those were among people age 65 and older.

Cary girl dies just days after flu diagnosis
A 6-year-old Cary girl diagnosed with the flu on Tuesday died Friday night after being rushed by ambulance from her home to WakeMed in Raleigh. Her devastated parents hope others heed their message of the importance of getting flu shots.


This season's total is much higher than either the 2016-17 or 2014-15 seasons. In each of those, there were 218 confirmed flu-related deaths.

Officials say it's still not too late to get a flu shot. Although the six-month flu season officially ended March 31, flu has been known to linger several weeks into April and early May.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthflu deathfluflu seasonnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Eating fast-food lowers woman's change of getting pregnant
Abby Norris is a treasure. Here's how you can shine bright like her
Do pre-workout drinks really give you a boost?
Everything to know about E. coli as outbreak turns fatal
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Man asks Toys 'R' US employee to watch baby, never returns
Study: Eating fast-food lowers woman's change of getting pregnant
Assault charge dropped for Johnston Co. student who defended friend in fight
WATCH: The restoration of the Hope Mills Lake dam
Two Holly Springs students accused of stealing packages from front porches
NASA sending satellite named after WALL-E to Mars
Fayetteville rallies around wife of Fort Bragg soldier who delivered 2 pound infants
Show More
Wake County schools to remain open, despite push for walkout on May 16
Community fighting to block Triangle church from moving in
Former President George H.W. Bush released from a Texas hospital
NC Wildlife officials issue water safety warnings following 10 deaths in 2018
Truck driver on terrifying I-95 chase: 'I actually looked right into the shotgun'
More News