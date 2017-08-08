HEALTH & FITNESS

North Carolina lags in latest health care survey

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
If you've had a bad health care experience in North Carolina, this story will hit your funny bone. Don't expect to laugh, though.

An analysis by WalletHub put out this week puts North Carolina squarely in the bottom of the pack in terms of health care costs, outcome, and accessibility. The report compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. on 35 standards measuring cost, accessibility and results of health care in each. North Carolina ranks 5th worst, behind Arkansas, Alaska, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

According to numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, average Americans spend nearly $10,000 on personal health care, and in North Carolina, according to this study, we spend more than nearly everyone else.

In terms of cost, North Carolina is dead last; with regard to access, the Tar Heel State ranks 44th; and for outcomes, we fare a little better at 36th.

Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire and the District made up the top five states for health care.

RELATED STORY: Duke ranks high on best hospital list in country
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealth insurancehealth careNorth CarolinaRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
DHHS pushes Medicaid in new direction; wants feedback
Duke ranks high on best hospital list in country
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
Rolling Stones guitarist feared the worst with cancer call
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Have your say on proposed changes to I-440
Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?
AZ. woman sentenced to death for locking cousin in box
NC woman charged with statutory rape of former student
Scam targets USAA customers
Stolen iPhone leaves NC man unemployed, behind bars
Cam Newton will not play in preseason opener
Cary makes list of safest cities to raise a child
Show More
How to donate to governor's school supply drive
Brunch Bill: Who has passed earlier drinking times?
'Armed and dangerous' Raleigh murder suspect arrested
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
Marine Corps considers grounding aircraft after deadly crashes
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos