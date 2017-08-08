North Carolina lags in latest health care survey

RALEIGH (WTVD) --If you've had a bad health care experience in North Carolina, this story will hit your funny bone. Don't expect to laugh, though.
An analysis by WalletHub put out this week puts North Carolina squarely in the bottom of the pack in terms of health care costs, outcome, and accessibility. The report compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. on 35 standards measuring cost, accessibility and results of health care in each. North Carolina ranks 5th worst, behind Arkansas, Alaska, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
According to numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, average Americans spend nearly $10,000 on personal health care, and in North Carolina, according to this study, we spend more than nearly everyone else.
In terms of cost, North Carolina is dead last; with regard to access, the Tar Heel State ranks 44th; and for outcomes, we fare a little better at 36th.
Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire and the District made up the top five states for health care.
RELATED STORY: Duke ranks high on best hospital list in country