Orange County health officials report whooping cough outbreak

Orange County Health officials say there is a whooping cough outbreak in the county. Health leaders define an outbreak as three or more cases.Lulia Vann, an infectious disease specialist with Orange County Health, says the outbreak started last week.Right now, there are whooping cough cases at Chapel Hill High School and East Chapel Hill High.People can be exposed to whooping cough through someone sneezing or coughing. The infection can lie dormant for weeks until the first symptoms appear.Symptoms can include a low-grade fever, runny nose, coughing fits, whooping, exhaustion, and even vomiting.The illness is extremely dangerous for babies. Instead of coughing, infants may stop breathing.Officials with the health department say vaccinations are key to prevention.Early diagnosis and treatment is important. The illness is usually treated with an antibiotic.ABC11's Tim Pulliam is following this story and will provide updates throughout the day.